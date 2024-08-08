Muscat: With regard to the Royal Directives issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to launch the Incentivisation Programme, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of the Sultanate of Oman is set to hold a press conference on Sunday, August 11th, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Muscat. The press conference aims to unveil the details of a new Incentivisation Programme for the Capital Market.

Key Stakeholders Participating:

National Programme for Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidamah)

Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion

Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX)

Program Focus:

The programme is designed to offer a range of incentives for companies seeking to:

Establish or convert to public joint-stock companies and list on the MSX

Establish a presence in a new "promising companies market" within the MSX

Convert limited liability companies into closed joint-stock companies

Expected Benefits:

By providing these incentives, the program aims to:

Foster the development of Oman's capital market

Offer a wider variety of financing instruments suitable for different company types, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Contribute to the sustainable development of participating companies

Provide new financing opportunities to enhance company competitiveness, expansion, and development

Looking Ahead:

The upcoming press conference is expected to shed light on the specific details of the program's three pathways and the incentives offered for each. This announcement is a significant development for Oman's capital market and could potentially lead to increased investment and growth for participating companies.

Possible Follow-Up Points:

Analyze potential impacts of the program on different company types (SMEs vs. larger companies).

Explore how the program aligns with Oman's broader economic development goals.

Investigate the potential challenges and opportunities associated with the program's implementation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

