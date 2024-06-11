Muscat – Sohar Port and Freezone (SOHAR) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of Oman’s first silicon metal plant owned by Green Ferro Alloy in its facility on Monday.

With an estimated total investment of US$68mn, the project reinforces SOHAR’s position as a global trade hub and represents a significant milestone in the economic growth and diversification of the region, while meeting the growing demand for silicon metal in Asia, Europe and North America.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, and attended by representatives of Green Ferro Alloy, project partners and the executive management team of SOHAR.

Spread over 160,000sqm, the plant will be designed and built to produce high-quality silicon metal, initially at a capacity of 25,000tpa in the first phase and expanding to 50,000tpa in the second.

On the occasion, Sheikh Kindi said the plant signifies a major strategic achievement for the nation’s economic advancement.

An official of Green Ferro Alloy said, “We are committed to employing cutting-edge technologies that ensure production efficiency and environmental sustainability, positively contributing to Oman’s burgeoning industrial sector.”

Omar bin Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port, further added, “The establishment of the first silicon metal plant in Oman at Sohar Freezone is a strategic step that strengthens the country’s economic and industrial standing on both regional and international levels.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

