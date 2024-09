Explosions in booby-trapped radios and pagers in Lebanon this week "seriously disrupted" Lebanon's fragile health sector, the World Health Organization chief said on Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference the global body had distributed blood supplies and trauma kits in the country.

"The whole health system came under immense pressure very, very quickly," said WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan at the same briefing.

(Reporting by Emma Farge)