The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is open 24/7 but the procedures by Israel to allow the entry of aid are obstructing the process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday.

"This is part of how they exert pressure on the issue of releasing the hostages", he added.

