Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry renewed Egypt’s call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and for the safe and full access of humanitarian aid.

He made this call during a joint press conference on Sunday with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Cairo. Shoukry urged the United Nations (UN) to bring in the necessary equipment to assist the Gaza Strip.

The foreign minister also called for lifting the blockade and ending the collective punishment and forced displacement of Palestinians. He appealed to the international community to hold Israel accountable for its non-compliance with any of the resolutions and prevent the region from descending into a spiral of violence.

Shoukry stressed the need to resolve the crisis per the principle of the two-state solution and ensure access to humanitarian aid. He said that his talks with his Saudi counterpart covered the situation in the Red Sea and the need to maintain the security of maritime navigation and avoid tension in the region.

The foreign minister said that he and his Saudi counterpart chaired the follow-up and Political Consultation Committee at the ministerial level, where they discussed several topics. He pointed out that these consultations were of special importance in light of the timing and the complexity of the crises in the region.

He added that the talks dealt with the situation in Sudan and the need for a complete ceasefire, the delivery of aid, and a return to the political track. He expressed a total rejection of any measures that threatened the security, independence, and sovereignty of Sudan.

The foreign minister explained that the Ethiopian side had backtracked from what was agreed on regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, stressing the need to reach a binding legal agreement.

Shoukry said that the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was consistent with other decisions, including the UN Resolution No.2027, to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid and disclose it in light of the prolonged Israeli measures that prevented the entry of aid to meet the needs of civilians. He emphasized the need to implement the ICJ ruling under the rules of international institutions, the UN system, and international law.

He said that the ICJ ruling was necessary and took into account humanitarian considerations and that the international community should strive to implement it to enhance the value of these international institutions.

Regarding the suspension of funding by some countries to UNRWA, Shoukry said that the decisions taken regarding UNRWA were surprising, and the words used concerning the accusation were extreme and disproportionate, especially given the killing of more than 26,000 innocent civilians in Gaza, most of them children and women.

On his part, Saudi Minister Faisal bin Farhan highlighted the special relationship between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, saying that they held consultations on several regional and international issues.

He said that they discussed ways of joint coordination in the Security Council, as well as the developments in regional and international issues and the continuation of coordination and consultation between Cairo and Riyadh.

He affirmed the need to implement what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered, the importance of complying with international law, and the activation of what is issued by an international judicial court.

Bin Farhan called for a ceasefire in Gaza, rejecting the policy of starvation and siege of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the importance of unified international action towards this issue and the continued delivery of humanitarian aid.

He said that the Israeli side’s rejection of the ICJ ruling and failure to respond to it was the major challenge that had led to a rise in the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip. The Saudi Foreign Minister pointed out that there must be a unified international action towards the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and that Israel must be obliged to comply with international law and international humanitarian law.

