Egypt seeks to achieve a primary surplus of 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) during the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the new Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

He added that the government targets its debt not to exceed 88.2% this FY.

Kouchouk pledged to maintain the momentum of structural reforms to bolster private sector growth and enhance production and export initiatives.

