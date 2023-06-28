MP Fayez Al- Jomhour has proposed adding a clause to Article 28 of Housing Affairs Law number 47/1993, stating that the monthly housing loan payment should be five percent of the borrower’s salary, instead of 10 percent. He clarified that the five percent installment will be calculated based on the remaining salary after subtracting payments for other loans, if any.

MPs Hani Shams, Ahmad Lari, Osama Al-Shaheen, Dawoud Ma’arafiand Abdulaziz Al-Saqaabi submitted a bill on amending Bureau of Financial Controllers Law number 23/2015 in a bid to put all administrative controllers under the bureau. On the other hand, MP Fahd bin Jame’e has forwarded queries to Minister of Health Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi about the procedures followed in determining the overseas treatment beneficiaries. He wants to know if the concerned higher committee has approved overseas treatment applications without consulting the experts panel. If yes, he asked about the number of such cases.

Inquired

He inquired about the total number of overseas treatment cases in the last three years and number of cases after the decision to suspend overseas treatment except for emergency cases. He requested for copies of the curriculum vitae of the assistant undersecretaries and Minister’s Office manager when Al-Awadhi assumed the post and if a court ruling was issued against any of them. MP Hamad Al-Elyan asked Minister of Justice and Housing Affairs Faleh Abdullah Eid Al-Raqabah if the vacant supervisory positions at the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) since 2021 have been filled, number of filled vacancies and number of positions that are still vacant.

Al-Elyan urged the minister to clarify rumors spread on social media that he made certain changes to the annual performance assessment of some officials in order to match the conditions for promotion to supervisory positions. If this is true, the lawmaker requested for copies of the assessment forms before and after the changes. He asked about the opinion of the Administrative Department director about the changes. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al- Sa’adoun sent a cable to Assembly President in Djibouti Dileita Mohammad Dileita greeting the latter on the National Day of his country. By Saeed Mahmoud Saleh Arab Times Staff

