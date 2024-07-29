KUWAIT, July 27 (KUNA) -- The Commercial Bank of Kuwait posted KD 62.7 million (USD 207 million) worth of net profits in H1 2024 with a profit per share at 34.9 fils.

Chairman Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Al-Sabah said in a press statement on Saturday that the operational profits before provisions reached KD 61.1 million (USD 201 million) vis a vis KD 57.1 million (USD 188 million) compared to the same period last year -- rising by 7.0 percent.

Net earnings dropped by 9.4 percent settling at KD 62.7 million (USD 207 million) in H1 this year, compared to KD 69.2 million (USD 227 million) in the identical period in 2023.

Operational earnings before provisions rose by seven percent reaching KD 61 million (USD 201 million) in the period ending on June 30, 2024, in contrast to KD 57 million (USD 188 million) in last year's corresponding period. (end) mfs.rk

