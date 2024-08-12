Muscat – Asyad Group, Oman’s global provider of integrated logistics services, has launched a tender to design, build, finance, operate and transfer a large office complex covering an area of 4,925 sqm in the Muscat Airport Free Zone (MAFZ).

This call for partnership aligns with Asyad Group’s commitment to enable and partner with the private sector on vital logistics projects in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The tender is the second invitation for partnership inviting the local private sector to partner with Asyad in establishing and operating the much-anticipated free zone. With the execution pace accelerating, more opportunities are in the horizon for local companies to play an integral part in establishing this strategic project and contributing to Oman’s logistics sector and national economy, Asyad said in a press statement.

Through the second MAFZ tender, Asyad aims to transform the designated project space into an integrated business center ready to provide investors with the infrastructure they need to operate at the highest efficiency.

The anticipated center will offer ready-to-move-in office space, retail areas and a diverse selection of function rooms, boardrooms, meeting rooms, auditoriums and other event spaces that can be easily configured to meet various business needs and project requirements.

The latest undertaking will build a business-enabling environment that helps attract global and regional corporate headquarters, international financial and consultancy institutions, trading companies and startups looking for prime locations to expand their businesses. By delivering an attractive value proposition, a strong business community will enhance the free zone’s position as a global business hub that attracts foreign direct investment by offering world-class logistics support and facilities.

Floated by Asyad Group, the tender is a unique opportunity for the private sector to build a 25-year partnership with Oman’s leading logistics powerhouse, ensuring stability and sustainability for all stakeholders. In addition, this engagement contributes to the development of high-value assets within a strategic free zone, advancing growth in the Sultanate’s national economy and creating new jobs in key industries such as construction and logistics.

Faisal Ali al Balushi, Director – Muscat International Airport Free Zone at Asyad Group, said, “The launch of this tender represents a strategic step towards establishing the Muscat Airport Free Zone as a vibrant global business hub that can attract local and global investors. We believe this project offers an opportunity to enhance the contribution of local enterprises in Oman’s logistics sector by creating advanced business infrastructure and maximizing the private sector’s overall contribution to the national economy in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

The Muscat Airport Free Zone is the latest addition to Oman’s free and economic zones lineup and one set to create a world-class, air-enabled integrated logistics hub that has the potential to transform regional air logistics. As the national developer and operator of Oman’s latest free zone, Asyad is dedicated to fostering a business environment that stimulates local economy and complement its interconnected network of core logistics assets.

Leveraging Asyad’s integrated logistics ecosystem and the strategic location of the free zone, the project offers attractive tax and customs exemptions and boasts top-tier facilities designed to attract foreign direct investments. These advantages will position the Muscat Airport Free Zone as a global business center at the heart of Muscat and one of the premier investment destinations in the MENA region.

