Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass has highlighted the importance of strengthening relations with the ASEAN Bahrain Council to benefit the private sector and national economy, especially for Bahraini companies operating in Southeast Asia.

This came as he received a delegation from the ASEAN Bahrain Council led by chairman Shaikh Duaij bin Isa Al Khalifa and accompanied by vice chair Feryal Nass.

Mr Nass emphasised the need for active partnerships with global organisations to foster development in the business sector and improve commercial, economic and investment relations.

For his part, Shaikh Duaij expressed his enthusiasm for enhancing co-operation with the Bahrain Chamber to unify efforts, promote innovation and stimulate commercial and investment opportunities between Bahrain and ASEAN countries.

He affirmed the council’s commitment to supporting the business sector for mutual economic growth. Also present at the meeting were Bahrain Chamber board members Basim Al Saie, Yousuf Salahuddin and Abdulwahab Al Hawaj.

The council is a non-governmental organisation that seeks to develop trade, economic, tourism and cultural relations between Bahrain and ASEAN countries.