Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha in the coming days, where participants will determine the course of response.

However, he noted that Qatar will not ask its regional partners to respond in a specific way.

In an interview conducted yesterday with the American network CNN, His Excellency said that Qatar hopes there will be a “collective regional response” to the Israeli attack on Hamas officials in Doha.

“There is a regional response. It is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” he added.

He expressed his belief that the Israeli attack targeting a residential compound in Doha has “killed any hope” for the hostages still in Gaza.

His Excellency said: “I believe what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did yesterday was simply to kill any hope for those hostages.”

He added: “I can’t find the words to express how angry we are about this assault. It is state terrorism. We have been betrayed.”

While he said he could not predict Hamas’s response to recent US proposals for a ceasefire, he expressed his belief that both Israel and Hamas are “running out of chances” to reach a ceasefire agreement.

He continued: “I met with one of the hostage families on the morning of the attack. They are relying on this mediation; they have no other hope.”

H E the Prime Minister called for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to be held accountable and brought to justice, saying: “He must be brought to justice… He is wanted by the International Criminal Court. He is violating every law — he has broken all international laws.”

He added: “Netanyahu is trying to undermine any chance for stability and any chance for peace.”

He also pointed out that it is “public knowledge” that his meetings have taken place with Hamas leaders as part of Qatar’s mediation role in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

He clarified: “Everything about the meetings is well known to the Israelis and the Americans. This is not something we are hiding… There is no justification for labeling this as harboring terrorism.”

He added that Qatar is “re-evaluating everything” regarding its participation in any future ceasefire talks, noting that they are in “very detailed conversations” with the US government on how to proceed.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

