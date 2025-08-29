Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ), one of the UAE’s most dynamic and digitally driven business setups destinations, has announced the opening of its representative office in Dubai in collaboration with FDI Zone to attract entrepreneurs.

This strategic expansion enhances the range of investment services, making them easier to access and more attractive to investors. It enables entrepreneurs to establish and register their companies in Ajman directly from Dubai through a fully integrated digital platform, in line with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, said an ANCFZ statement.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, emphasised during the inauguration ceremony the centre’s commitment to providing a modern, enabling business environment that supports the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs and enhances the emirate of Ajman's growing position as a leading business hub in the UAE.

Rishi Somaiya, CEO of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, stated that the representative office, located on the 9th floor of Aspin Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, will serve as a hub for promoting services and supporting the Centre’s growing custumer base. He added that this step reflects the Centre’s accelerated growth, which has attracted investors from more than 150 countries worldwide within just one year of its launch, with total investments exceeding AED250 million.

Representatives from FDI Zone, the partner in this initiative, explained that the office is not a service outlet, but a strategic platform designed to empower investors to engage an investment environment with global standards affirming the full commitment for providing comprehensive technical and legal support for entrepreneurs wishing to establish their businesses within Ajman NuVentures Centre – Free Zone.

