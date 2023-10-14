ABU DHABI – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments of the situation between Gaza and Israel, efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and the protection of civilians during a phone call with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The UAE top diplomat and Borrell reviewed the implications of the current crisis, particularly on the humanitarian level, and explored ways to support the path to de-escalation and prevent further tensions and instability in the region.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that extremism, hatred, and the escalation of violence threaten the future stability of the region and the hopes and aspirations of its peoples for sustainable development and security.

He pointed to the importance of pushing for unified international positions on the current situation and focusing on de-escalation and protecting the lives of civilians.