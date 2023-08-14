Qatar - Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) said Sunday that 634 building permits had been issued during the month of July in various municipalities nationwide, a 0.5-percent decrease compared to 637 building permits in the previous month.

This decrease was clearly observed in most municipalities: Umm Slal (34 percent), Al Sheehaniya (30 percent), Al Khor (20 percent), Al Rayyan (11 percent), Al Da'ayen (4 percent). On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipality of: Al Shammal (38 percent), Al Wakrah (23 percent), Al Doha (19 percent).

According to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 163 permits, i.e. 26 percent of the

total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 139 permits, i.e. 22 percent, followed by Al Wakrah municipality with 138 permits, i.e.22, then municipality of Al Da'ayen with 107 permits, i.e.17 percent. The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Al Khor 35 permits (6 percent), Umm Slal 27 permits (4 percent), Al Sheehaniya 14 permits (2 percent), and finally Al Shammal 11 permits (2 percent).

Data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 36 percent (228 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of July 2023, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 61 percent (387 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3 percent (19 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas top the list, accounting for 86 percent (158 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by dwellings of housing loans permits by 7 percent (12 permits), and apartments buildings permits by 6 percent (11 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 40 percent (18 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops/factories with 29 percent (13 permits), then governmental buildings and mosques with 13 percent (6 permits) each.

The number of building completion certificates issued in July 2023 amounted to 397, an 11-percent increase versus in the previous month. This increase was clearly noted in the municipalities of: Al Shammal (100 percent), Al Rayyan (37 percent) ,Al Khor (36 percent), Al Wakrah (28 percent), Al Da'ayen (25 percent), Umm Slal (4 percent). On the other hand, there was a clear decrease in the municipality of: Al Sheehaniya (75 percent), Al Doha (37 percent).

According to their geographical distribution, we find that Al Rayyan municipality come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 107 certificates, i.e. (27 percent) of the total issued certificates, while municipality of Al Wakrah came in second place with 96 certificates, i.e. (24 percent), followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 90 certificates (23 percent), then municipality of Al Doha with 45 certificates, i.e. (11 percent).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 28 certificates 7 percent, Al Khor 19 certificates 5 percent, AL Shammal 8 certificates 2 percent, Al Sheehaniya 4 certificates 1 percent.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 81 percent (320 certificates) of the total

building certificates issued during the month of July 2023, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 19 percent (77 certificates).

By analysing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas top the list, accounting for 86 percent (226 certificates) of all new residential buildings completion

certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 8 percent (22 certificates), then dwellings of housing loans certificates by 5 percent (14 certificates).

Commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 61 percent (34 certificates), followed by industrial buildings

e.g., workshops and factories with 25 percent (14 certificates), then governmental buildings with 9 percent (5 certificates).

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

The release of this monthly data comes under the joint cooperation between the PSA and the Ministry of Municipality to make use of the existing electronic link between the two sides.

