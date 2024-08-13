DOHA: The ban on fishing for kingfish announced by the Ministry of Municipality will continue from August 15 to October 15, 2024, in order to protect the kingfish stock.

“The ban on fishing for kingfish announced by the Ministry of Municipality will continue from August 15 to October 15, 2024, in order to protect the kingfish stock. It is prohibited to fish kingfish with nets, and is only permitted to fish with a line,” the Ministry of Municipality said in a post X platform.

