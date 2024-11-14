JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control foiled an attempt to smuggle in huge cache of drugs at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The directorate officials, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, seized 11,934,000 amphetamine pills, hidden inside a container of gypsum board building materials reached at the port, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The seizure was made as part of the security efforts to monitor the gangs involved in the smuggling and sale of drugs to target the security of the Kingdom and its youth.

The security authorities called upon citizens and expatriates to report any information they have about any activities related to drug smuggling or sale, by calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the regions of the Kingdom.

They can also pass the information to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control’s contact number 995, and via email 995@gdnc.gov.sa.

The authorities said that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).