Sunlife, a key player of the Mauritian hotel industry, has introduced its new wellness brand, GLOW. Integrated with the group’s beach resort spas, GLOW's new signature rituals celebrate the rich heritage of Mauritius, blending African, European, and Asian massage techniques.

Anchored in natural products sourced from Mauritius GLOW represents Sunlife's evolving philosophy of wellness being practised in its four coastal hotels: Long Beach, Sugar Beach, La Pirogue and Ambre.

Treatments like the Mauritian Journey at Long Beach and the Cosmic Journey at Sugar Beach combine ancient remedies and sensory experiences, transporting guests into a state of deep relaxation and heightened awareness.

Reshma Dookheea, Cluster Spa Manager at Sunlife, said: “On the east coast at Long Beach, we celebrate the rising of the sun, a symbol of vitality.

“On the west coast at Sugar Beach, we embrace breathtaking sunsets, encouraging relaxation and rejuvenation. GLOW reflects these complementary energies beautifully.”

The GLOW experience is not only about luxurious spa treatments; it’s a transformative journey that uses a harmonious colour palette of seafoam blue, golden amber, and rich ochre, mirroring the island’s turquoise lagoons, fertile soil, and lush greenery.

Signature Treatments

The Mauritian Journey: This rejuvenating ritual incorporates local ingredients like moringa oil and Mauritian salts, while bell chimes and herbal masks offer a multi-sensory experience, promoting well-being in the spa’s serene tropical gardens.

The Cosmic Journey: At Sugar Beach, guests enjoy the therapeutic benefits of rose quartz, sunstone, and sapphire, combined with soothing flute melodies to achieve profound relaxation and balance.

Locally Sourced, Natural Products

In collaboration with local Mauritian company Indika and biomedical research lab Axonova, GLOW features a range of 100% natural skincare products. The line is inspired by traditional Mauritian remedies, using ingredients like pomegranate, moringa, and bitter orange to enhance vitality and wellness.

Guests can also visit the Ferney Nature Reserve to explore the island’s natural flora and meet the artisans behind these products.

GLOW's wellness offerings extend beyond spa treatments, introducing five new intuitive workshops designed to foster creativity and mindfulness. These 90-minute sessions invite guests to explore the Mauritian way of life through dance, storytelling, sound healing, and sand art.

Find Your Mood: Participants learn the sega, a traditional Mauritian dance, to express their inner selves through movement.

Words in Motion: This storytelling workshop connects guests with the island’s history, encouraging them to craft their own narratives.

Healing Resonance: Through sound healing therapy, guests experience deep relaxation, using instruments like singing bowls and shamanic drums.

Sandscape: This serene sand-drawing atelier encourages mindfulness, offering a meditative environment to create mandalas in sand.

