Forward roll overs and the rupee liquidity squeeze pushed the USD/INR overnight swap rate to its highest level since late July, traders said on Monday.

The USD/INR cash swap rate was last traded at 0.96 paisa. On Friday, this rate was at about 0.90 paisa.

The latest increase in cash rate is likely being fuelled by the forward roll overs and the persistent banking rupee deficit, a trader at a Mumbai-based state-run bank said.

"Today is the last day of the month. Forward positions that are maturing today need to be rolled over," the trader said.

Meanwhile, India's banking system liquidity has been in deficit for the last two weeks amid tax outflows. The banking system liquidity deficit stood at 640 billion rupees ($7.77 billion).

A cash swap involves two banks exchanging dollars for rupee at around the spot rate and an agreement to reverse the trade the next working date at a rate that is higher than the spot rate. The difference between the two rates is the cash rate.

For instance, at the current cash rate of 96 paisa, one bank will buy dollars at 82.38 from another and this trade will be reversed on Tuesday at 82.3896. The implied rupee funding rate can be calculated from the difference in the buy and sell rates and the overnight dollar funding rate. At the 96 paisa cash rate, the implied funding rate works out to about 7%.

The high cash rate will mean that near-term USD/INR forward premiums are likely to stay elevated, the state-run trader said.

($1 = 82.3880 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



