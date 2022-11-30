Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, lifted by gains in financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 3.30% to 8,651.23, marking its best day since Aug. 12. On Tuesday, the index notched a 0.79% gain, closing at an over two-week high.

* CSE All-Share index rose 0.57% in November, having fallen 13.38% the previous month.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's key inflation rate, the Colombo Consumer Price index (CCPI) eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the country's statistics department said after markets closed on Wednesday.

* The country's state finance minister, Shehan Semasinghe, said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that he expects inflation to hover around 30% to 32% in 2023, adding that the island nation is targeting a return to pre-crisis growth levels by 2026

* LOLC Finance Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 20% and 9%, respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to 281.4 million shares from 100.3 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.20 million), compared with 2.88 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 361.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, selling shares worth 3.03 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 364.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)



