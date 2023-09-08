Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.96% at 11,466.07.

* Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Of Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 2.9% and 13.1%, respectively.

* The island nation's official reserve assets were at $3.6 billion as of August, down from $3.76 billion in July, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 43 million shares from 55.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 1.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 57.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 320.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)




