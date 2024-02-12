PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.16% higher at 10,584.02, gaining for nine straight sessions. * Expolanka Holdings and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 27.3 million shares from 22.1 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 572.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.8 million) from 792.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 100.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 545.6 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 313.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)