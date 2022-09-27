Sri Lankan shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 9,861.62.

* The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to provide further financial support to Sri Lanka, a top official of the regional lender said on Tuesday, as the Indian Ocean nation battles its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

* Meanwhile, the country's president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, told Singapore's premier that Sri Lanka will step up efforts to revive a stalled free trade pact with the city state.

* Lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon was the biggest boost to the index with a 6.1% rise, while cable maker ACL Cables surged 11.9%.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index slipped to 118.5 million shares on Tuesday from 121.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market turnover was 5.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.23 million), compared with 4.57 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 2.38 billion rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 5.54 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 361.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)



