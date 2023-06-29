Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds rose by as much as 0.77 cents by 0655 GMT, according to Tradeweb data after the government made its latest debt restructuring pitch.

The dollar bonds maturing in March 2024 and November 2025 notched the biggest gains, but all of its dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were edging higher.

Sri Lanka asked foreign holders of its sovereign bonds to take a 30% haircut, and will also exchange treasury bills into long-term bonds, as it works to make its massive debt pile more manageable. (Reporting By Libby George, editing by Alun John)



