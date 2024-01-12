Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Friday, as losses in financial stocks weighed.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.09% at 10,610.53.

* For the week, the index fell 1.4% after logging two straight weekly gains.

* The International Monetary Fund's staff visit underway in Sri Lanka aims to discuss recent developments, and a review of the country's program will take place at a later date, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

* LOLC Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.08% and 1.11%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 24.9 million shares from 25.7 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 567.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.76 million) from 668.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 112.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 543.2 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 322.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



