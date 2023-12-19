Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 10,612.19, extending its decline for five consecutive sessions.

* Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC and Hayleys PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.15% and 4.18%, respectively.

* According to exchange data, trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 36.8 million shares from 22.5 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 566.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.73 million) from 445.8 million rupees in the previous session.

* The data showed that foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 53 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 526 million rupees.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 326.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)



