Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by a gain in financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.26% at 10,727.99, closing higher for eleventh straight sessions, its longest streak of gains since early Aug. 2022.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she hoped debt treatments for Sri Lanka and Ghana could be finalised quickly so the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could move forward with initial loan programme reviews this fall.

* Yellen said the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth trust, which provides zero-interest loans to the world's poorest countries, needed to be put on sounder financial footing. The U.S. Treasury is ready to assist the IMF to consider options for this, including using internal fund resources, she said.

* LOLC Holdings PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 3.47% and 5.49%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 135.8 million shares from 145 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.72 million) from 2.71 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 87.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.06 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 321.023 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)



