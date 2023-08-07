Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.41% at 11,681.66, closing higher for a seventh straight session.

* John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

* The island nation's official reserve assets were at $3.76 billion as of July, up from $3.72 billion in June, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 105.5 million shares from 147.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 3 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.32 million) from 4.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 321.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.89 billion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 322.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



