Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are close to reaching a staff-level agreement following talks in Morocco this week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the discussions.

Sri Lanka failed to reach an agreement with the IMF in its first review of its bailout package last month due to a potential shortfall in government revenue and the IMF delayed the release of the second tranche of $330 million.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)