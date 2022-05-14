Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, led a special prayer in Kerala in memory of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hundreds of people took part in the prayer gathering held at Darul Mustafa Grand Masjid, a new mosque, in Thrissur district of Kerala, on Friday.

The Grand Mufti of India expressed his condolences and noted that the late leader was instrumental in building a modern-day UAE.

“I am deeply saddened. May Allah accept and bless him with his Jannah. Sheikh Khalifa led UAE to new heights. He devoted his life for the overall progress of the country and its people. The beloved leader formed warm relations with other governments, including India,” he said.

Sheikh Abubakr recollected that he had met Sheikh Khalifa thrice on different occasions in the UAE.

“I have been able to get to know him closely. He was a gentle friend. He was very caring whenever I met him in person. We have lost a solid leader of the contemporary world.”

On several occasions, Sheikh Abubakr, who is also the chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Global Peace Forum, has been among the guest scholars invited to the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.

“My deepest condolences to the Ruler’s family, citizens and expatriates of UAE on his demise,” Sheikh Abubakr added.

