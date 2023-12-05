PHOTO
Severe cyclone Michaung's landfall process started in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh shortly after noon on Tuesday, the country's weather office said. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Reuters
