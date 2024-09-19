Samsung Electronics' Indian unit has sued members of a labour union that has led a strike for 11 days at its only home appliances plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, legal papers show.

Samsung's lawsuit dated Sept. 12, which Reuters is first to report, asks a district court in the state for a temporary injunction restraining the union and its members from agitating, sloganeering and making speeches in and around the factory located near Chennai.

The case is likely to be heard on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Jason Neely)