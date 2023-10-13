Pakistan's central bank has met a forward book target of $4.2 billion agreed with the IMF for the end of September, and is comfortably placed to meet others, such as net international reserves and net domestic assets, the bank said on Friday.

The remarks came in a statement on comments by central bank chief Jameel Ahmad during events on the sidelines of the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank meetings in Morocco. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



