Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has launched a campaign in the UAE to raise donations for flood victims in Pakistan.

Launched in cooperation with Dar Al Ber Society and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the UAE residents can donate tents, mattresses, beds, sleeping bags; blankets, bedding, sheets, mosquito nets; dry rations such as lentils, pulses, rice; new clothing, shoes, socks; hygiene essentials such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, towels, sanitisers; crockery and funds to build a house for the flood victims at the Pakistan Association Dubai’s premises.

All the donated items should be properly packaged and in brand new condition.

Over 1,300 people have died and millions of people were displaced in the worst floods the South Asian country has ever seen, with a number of countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, the US, China and others offering support to the victims. The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan blamed record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains for the floods.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).