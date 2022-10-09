A book written by a UK-based author about the recent flood in Pakistan will be launched in Muscat on Monday.

The book 'Through Brown Eyes', a novel by Shahida Sarhan, is to be launched on October 10 at Crowne Plaza in Qurum after a talk by the author. The talk will bring forth a girl's life confronted with traditional and westernised culture.

The works of Shahida Sarhan, who is also a well-known ceramic artist with an Islamic theme, are mostly influenced by Rumi. She says her novel is very empowering for women worldwide. Coincidentally, the Sultanate of Oman is celebrating Omani Women's Day this month.

"This is an attempt to portray the life of girls living amid the chaos of different kinds. The proceeds will go to Pakistan Flood Victims Relief Fund," said Shahida.

Nineteen-year-old Shama lives a charmed existence, indulged by her comfortably off-parents, second-generation Pakistani immigrants, and enjoying university life.

Balancing the lifestyle of her Western friends with the strict cultural traditions her parents uphold. Such things rarely challenge her, as she flits between her weekdays on campus and weekends at home.

However, her world is upside down when she is invited to accompany her mother on a trip to Pakistan and introduced to the handsome Saleem, a charming, educated acquaintance of her extended family.

The story unleashes other eventful pages, caught in a whirlwind romance thousands of miles from home.

Shahida's works are in collections of King Charles III, Downing Street, and Foreign Commonwealth office London, Baroness Saeeda Warsi, VIP Lounge Dubai Airport, British High Commission Karachi, and various other collections.

She has been invited to exhibit worldwide in various galleries and affluent persons. Her recent works are in the Museum of Islamic art Australia 2015.

