PHOTO
The lower house of India's parliament was suspended for an hour on Wednesday after a disruption over allegations against the Adani group.
(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Lok Sabha was suspended for an hour on Wednesday
PHOTO
The lower house of India's parliament was suspended for an hour on Wednesday after a disruption over allegations against the Adani group.
(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.