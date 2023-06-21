BENGALURU - India's top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with UK's workplace pension scheme, National Employment Trust (Nest), in a contract worth 840 million pounds ($1.07 billion) for an initial tenure of 10 years.

The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its eighteen-year tenure, would be 1.5 billion pounds, TCS said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

