PHOTO
India's Tata Technologies, a unit of Tata Motors, files for IPO
Tata Tech's consolidated profit rose 23% to 4.07 billion rupees ($49.6 million) in the nine months ended Dec. 31
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.