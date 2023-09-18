The Indian government's net direct tax collections rose 23.5% on the year to 8.65 trillion rupees ($103.9 billion) in April-Sept. 16, it said on Monday.

The tax collection includes corporate tax of 4.16 trillion rupees and personal income tax of 4.47 trillion rupees, said the statement from Ministry of Finance. It did specify corporate and personal tax collected during the same period last year.

Gross tax collected, before adjusting refunds, was 9.87 trillion rupees, about 18.3% higher than last year.

The government has issued tax refunds worth 1.22 trillion rupees during the current fiscal year that started on April 1.($1 = 83.2886 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Editing by Louise Heavens and Toby Chopra)



