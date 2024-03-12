PHOTO
India's annual retail inflation eased slightly to 5.09% in February from 5.10% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of 42 economists had forecast inflation at 5.02%.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed)
