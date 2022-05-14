NEW DELHI - India's President, Ram Nath Kovind, today mourned the passing of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and the welfare of the Indian community in the UAE. My condolences to His Highness' family, the government and the people of the UAE in this hour of grief," he tweeted.

India has declared a day of national mourning on 14th May as a mark of respect to the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on that day," an official announcement here said.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan..

Expressing deep grief over the passing away of the late President, Modi described Sheikh Khalifa "as a great statesman and a visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. May he rest in peace."

Modi’s statement said, "The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE."

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, said, "We deeply mourn the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. He will be remembered as a leader who modernised and empowered the UAE. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Krishnan Nayar