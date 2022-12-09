NEW DELHI – India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, today said on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day that “our regular exchanges reflect a commitment to further enriching this extraordinary bond of friendship.”

In a tweet accompanied by a photo of his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in New Delhi 10 days ago, Dr Jaishankar extended his “warmest greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and the government and people of the UAE on their 51st National Day.”

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, was the Chief Guest last night at a National Day reception hosted by the UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali.

In a speech at the reception, Muraleedharan stressed the “tremendous scope for coordination on global issues” between the UAE and India in 2023 owing to India’s presidency of the G-20 group of countries and the UAE as the host of the COP28 climate conference.

He said the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) promises to raise trade between the UAE and India to $100 billion in five years. A campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in Abu Dhabi is the next frontier in mutual engagement, the Indian Minister added.

India is “committed to take forward our close and comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE,” Muraleedharan promised.

Dr Alshaali welcomed the Indian Minister and the large gathering at the reception which included members of New Delhi’s diplomatic corps, officials and members of the business community. He conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership to their Indian counterparts and the people.

A traditional dance troupe from the UAE performed at the event. Indian classical dancers also entertained the distinguished audience. Pictorial depictions with highlights of historical milestones in UAE-India relations drew a lot of appreciation among the guests.