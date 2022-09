NEW DELHI - The Indian government plans to borrow 5.92 trillion rupees via bonds in the October-March period, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The government marginally cut the gross borrowing for the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 14.21 trillion rupees from 14.31 trillion rupees planned earlier.

