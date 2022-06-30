MUMBAI - Indian banks and non-banking institutions have sufficient capital buffers to withstand shocks and would be able to comply with minimum capital requirements even under extreme stress scenarios, according to a report published by the Reserve bank of India on Thursday.

RBI said banks gross non-performing assets ratio fell to a six-year low of 5.9% in March 2022.

"The financial system is well-capitalised and returning to profitability," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his foreword to the report.

