India reported 17,070 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 43,469,234 cases, ANI quoted the Union Ministry of Health on Friday as saying on Friday.

ANI quoted the ministry as saying that the total number of recoveries from the variant stands at 14,413 recoveries.

As many as 23 patients lost their lives, taking the death toll in the country to 525,139.