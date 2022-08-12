Current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win the country's 2024 prime ministerial elections, says a new survey.

According to the Financial Express, Modi, who has been Prime Minister for eight years, remains the most popular choice among 53 per cent of voters participating in the CVoter-India Today Mood of The Nation survey. This stands against the 9 per cent who backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the 7 per cent who voted for Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is also voters' top choice to form the Central government two years ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have secured 307 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 125 UPA seats if the Lok Sabha elections were held before August 1.

However, if the elections were held after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the NDA, the survey says the NDA would suffer a loss of 21 Lok Sabha seats, bringing down its tally from 307 to 286.

