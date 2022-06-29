India will raise tax rates on certain goods and services including kitchenware to 18% from 12% under its Goods and Services Tax, the finance ministry said in a statement, a move that is likely to upset many consumers and businesses amid rising inflation.

The Goods and Services Tax Council, comprising top federal and state finance ministers, decided to rationalise tax rates on certain goods and services to remove an inverted duty structure, Nirmala Sitharaman, India's federal finance minister, told reporters on Wednesday after a two-day meeting in Chandigarh.

The new tax rates will be effective from July 18, she said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely)



Reuters