Global lenders including the World bank, the Asian Development Bank and the IMF are seeking a coordinated assistance programme by financial institutions to help Sri Lanka recover from economic crisis, the government said on Tuesday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the country's economic recovery plan to multilateral agencies at a discussion in Colombo on Tuesday where the global lenders sought a co-ordinated assistance programme, a statement from the president's media division said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, editing by Andrew Heavens)



