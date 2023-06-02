PHOTO
The head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services, in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
