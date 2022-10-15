New Delhi - The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar Card, is encouraging cardholders to update their details voluntarily.

According to the Times of India, officials especially urge those who have moved to a new address or changed their phone number since they first registered.

Additionally, Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years ago but have not updated their details since are being urged to update their identification and residence proof documents.

Cardholders can update their details using the mAadhaar app or at an Aaadhaar centre near them for Rs50. However, additional security will be required in the cases of those wanting to update biometrics.

The Aadhaar programme establishes identification through the iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update their Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/ certification, it added.

