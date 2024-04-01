PAGASA warned of heat indexes reaching "danger levels" in almost a dozen areas in the Philippines on Black Saturday, with continued exposure possibly causing heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

On Friday, the state weather bureau issued its highest heat index forecast yet, indicating scorching temperatures exceeding 44 Celsius in the hottest areas:

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 43 Celsius

Iba, Zambales: 42 Celsius

Alabat, Quezon: 42 Celsius

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 42 Celsius

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43 Celsius

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44 Celsius

Aborlan, Palawan: 44 Celsius

Roxas City, Capiz: 44 Celsius

Mambusao, Capiz: 42 Celsius

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43 Celsius

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43 Celsius

"Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely; heat stroke is probable with continued exposure," said PAGASA on Good Friday while referring to heat indexes between 42 Celsius to 51 Celsius.

Heat index is used to measure the heat felt by the human body (apparent temperature), which differs from air temperature.

Relative humidity is taken into consideration when it comes to measuring heat index. According to PAGASA's effect-based classification, indexes reaching 52 Celsius (extreme danger) could mean imminent heat stroke.

Extreme danger heat index is currently seen occurring in May, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA releases its heat index monitoring and forecast information during the very warm months of March to May.

Meteorologists earlier this March announced the termination of 'Amihan" or the northeast monsoon season, marking the start of the country's warm and dry season.

